Police: Lancaster woman set fires inside her room at Lancaster hotel, then fled

Manheim Township Police are attempting to locate Qianna Sole Myers-Gray, 20, who is charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, and reckless endangerment.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are attempting to locate a woman accused of deliberately setting two fires inside her hotel room last month.

Qianna Sole Myers-Gray, 20, of Lancaster, allegedly committed the two offenses at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Hammock Hotel on the 1400 block of Lititz Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Myers-Gray set the fires inside Room 165 of the hotel, where she was staying. The fires caused the evacuation of the hotel and put other guests there in danger, according to police.

After setting the fires, police say Myers-Gray left the hotel and fled the scene. She remains a wanted person at this time, according to police.

She is charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, and burglary.