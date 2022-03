The pictured suspect robbed a convenience store on the 1200 block of Mt. Rose Avenue Sunday night, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night in Spring Garden Township.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at a Central Mart store on the 1200 block of Mt. Rose Avenue, police say.

The suspect pictured above entered the store and robbed a clerk at gunpoint, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police at (717) 843-0851.