York City Police seek assistance identifying suspects in armed robbery

Police are requesting assistance from the community in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery of the Sunoco at 260 North Sherman Street.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are requesting assistance from the community in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery of the Sunoco at 260 North Sherman Street.

On Feb. 16 at 1:49 p.m., police responded to the Sunoco for a reported armed robbery.

On scene, police discovered that two suspects had entered the store and one suspect had pointed a silver revolver at the clerk. The second suspect had demanded an undisclosed amount of cash before they both fled the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department. You can submit a tip through the CrimeWatch app or by clicking here. You can also email Detective Baez here: abaez@yorkcity.org.

To call your tip in, call any of the following numbers: