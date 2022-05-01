York City restaurant closing after attempted robbery left one man dead

Asian Best Chinese and Thai Restaurant announced in a Facebook post that it will be closing following the deadly armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 4.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 5.

Asian Best Chinese and Thai Restaurant announced in a Facebook post today that it will be closing following the deadly armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 4.

On Tuesday night around 7 p.m., Rickey Cox Jr., 33, of Manchester Township, attempted to rob the restaurant at gunpoint when he was shot dead by the owner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

"We would like to take this moment to express gratitude to all of our loyal customers throughout the years," the post read. "We have served generations starting at Chang Chow on 700 South Queen Street and here at Asian Best since 2009. Not only did we serve different generations, we have also had three different generations work to prepare the best quality food for everyone. We are truly a family business and very proud of it."

The post continued to say that "due to the traumatic event," on Tuesday night, the restaurant will be closing permanently. The owners wrote that they made this decision "with a heavy heart and many tears," but claimed that it was the right decision for their family.

The post also said that the owners enjoyed watching children grow up, and having customers see their children grow up.