Akron man pleads guilty to DUI charges in fatal crash that killed 1

Derek Sensenig, 31, pleaded guilty to seven charges related to a DUI crash that killed one person last September. It was his third DUI offense, prosecutors said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Akron man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a DUI crash that killed one person last September, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced today.

Derek Sensenig, 31, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and six other charges. He will be sentenced after a presentence investigation is completed, prosecutors said, and faces a maximum of 34 years in prison.

The crash occurred on Oregon Pike on Sept. 2, 2022, when Sensenig's SUV crossed the double yellow lines and entered the opposing lane, striking a Toyota Camry head-on and killing its driver, 65-year-old Jeffrey Myers.

Prosecutors say another witness was driving behind Sensenig and called 911 due to his erratic driving before the fatal crash occurred.

A blood test taken after the crash showed Sensenig’s blood alcohol content at 0.187%. He was allegedly also under the influence of clonazepam, a drug commonly associated with lethargy, fatigue, sedation, drowsiness and motor impairment.

Prosecutors noted that this was Sensenig’s third DUI offense. He was most recently convicted on July 27, 2022, but his license had not yet been suspended due to a Clerk of Courts error in which his DL-21 form was not submitted to PennDOT within the required 10-day period, the DA's Office said.