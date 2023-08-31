Man dies at hospital after motorcycle crash

The York County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the 69-year-old who died.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the hospital yesterday after being hit by a car backing out of a driveway, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the 69-year-old who died. His identity will be announced after additional family are notified and an autopsy is completed tomorrow.

Police say the man was driving east on Park Street in Dover Township sometime in the evening of Aug. 30 when a vehicle backed out of a driveway, hitting the motorcyclist and throwing him off his bike. He was taken to a local hospital, where he passed from his injuries around 6:55 p.m. the same day.