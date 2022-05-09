Akron Borough man arrested for DUI in Lancaster County crash that killed one: police

Police have identified Derek Sensenig, 30, as the driver of a 2020 Lincoln Aviator that struck a 2011 Toyota Camry on Friday, Sept. 2.

EPHRATA, Pa. — An Akron Borough man has been arrested for DUI after being involved in a fatal car crash on the 3900 block of Oregon Pike in West Earl Township on Friday.

Officials say just after 11:30 a.m., Derek Sensenig, 30, was driving a 2020 Lincoln Aviator when he struck a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 65-year-old Jefferey Myers.

At the time of the crash, police say Sensenig was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving at very high speeds and weaving in and out of travel lanes and passing vehicles.

Police determined that Sensenig was driving northbound while Myers was driving southbound when Sensenig's SUV reportedly crossed the double yellow lines and entered the opposing lane, causing the crash.

Myers, from Brownstown, was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital due to injuries from the collision.

Police charged Sensenig with homicide by vehicle while under the influence, homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence- general impairment, DUI- under the influence while driving of drug or combination of drugs, DUI- combination influence of alcohol and drug(s), and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Sensenig has been arraigned and his bail was set at $50,000. He has been committed to Lancaster County prison.