2 women shot in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday.

On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting.

At the scene, police found two women, ages 47 and 22, with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dustin Wolf, 40, of Manheim was identified by both victims and witnesses as the shooter.

He was arrested at his home.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened after an argument between the victims and the suspect.