Police announce charges against additional suspects in Swatara Twp. shooting that injured 2 children

Darrell Henderson-Baylor was initially charged in the August 11 incident, police say. On Wednesday, charges were announced against 5 other suspects in the case.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County announced Wednesday they've made additional arrests in connection to a Harrisburg shooting that seriously injured two children last month.

The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on August 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Swatara Township Police.

Responding officers found two children, ages 4 and 6, were struck by gunfire. The children were taken to the Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

After the initial investigation, Darrell Henderson Baylor, 24, was charged with four counts of attempted homicide, multiple counts of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping, one count of robbery, and a count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to police.

Members of the Swatara Township Police Department and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office continued to investigate the case, and on Wednesday announced that charges have been filed against five other people.

The other suspects charged in the case are:

Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township: Attempted homicide (four counts), aggravated assault (general), aggravated assault (serious bodily injury to a person less than 13 years of age), aggravated assault (injury with a deadly weapon), discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, robbery with serious threat of bodily injury, firearms not to be carried without a license, person not to possess firearms, recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with evidence.

Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown: Attempted homicide (four counts), aggravated assault (general), aggravated assault (injury with a deadly weapon), discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, sale or transfer of a firearm, robbery with serious threat of bodily injury, firearms not to be carried without a license, persons not to possess firearms, recklessly endangering another person, false reports to law enforcement, false reports (incriminating another).

Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg: Attempted homicide (four counts), aggravated assault (general), aggravated assault (serious bodily injury to person less than 13 years of age), aggravated assault (injury with deadly weapon), discharge of firearm into occupied structure, robbery (serious threat of bodily injury), firearms not to be carried without a license, persons not to possess firearms, recklessly endangering another person.

Fritz Volcy, 24, of Swatara Township: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, access device fraud, identity theft, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property (firearm).

Mardoche Petit-Phare, 26, of Brooklyn: Firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, access device fraud, identity theft.