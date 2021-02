Police said the victim was shot at close range multiple times.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead in West York.

The 31-year-old victim was reportedly at a party or gathering on the 1400 block of West Market Street, around 3 a.m., when he was shot at close range multiple times, police said.

The victim's identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification.