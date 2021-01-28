Lancaster homicide suspect captured in Kentucky, police say

Isaac Sanchez is charged in a shooting on the 500 block of Manor St. in Oct. 2020 that left one person dead and another injured.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The suspect in an October 2020 homicide in Lancaster was arrested Wednesday in Kentucky, according to Lancaster Police.

Isaac Sanchez, 35, was arrested by Kentucky State Police in Hardin County after a vehicle pursuit, Lancaster Police say. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on $100,000 for new criminal charges stemming from the pursuit. His extradition to Lancaster will be worked out by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office and its counterparts in Kentucky, according to police.

Sanchez is accused of shooting Terrell Woodrow Coley, 36, and a 24-year-old woman on the 500 block of Manor Street at 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2020, police say. Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Cooley was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

After processing the scene, collecting video from surveillance cameras in the area, and speaking to witnesses, police identified Sanchez as a suspect, and determined he was familiar with at least one of the victims.