The incident happened in the area of 6th and Woodbine Street on Monday evening.

One person is dead after a shooting in Harrisburg.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were called to the area of 6th and Woodbine Streets just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Harrisburg Police Sgt. Gautsch confirms the incident and says the victims name will not be released at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.