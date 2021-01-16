1 injured after shooting in York City

Police say they identified a 23-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a shooting in York City on Saturday morning, police said.

At around 10:37 a.m., authorities received reports of shots fired in the area of Cottage Hill Road and North Pershing Avenue. Police were then advised of a shooting victim who had been dropped off at an area hospital.

Police say they identified a 23-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.