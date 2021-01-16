x
1 injured after shooting in York City

Credit: WPMT
Police Tape

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a shooting in York City on Saturday morning, police said.

At around 10:37 a.m., authorities received reports of shots fired in the area of Cottage Hill Road and North Pershing Avenue. Police were then advised of a shooting victim who had been dropped off at an area hospital.

Police say they identified a 23-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling, York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, York City Police Tip Line at (717)-849- 2204 and York City Police Department at ‪(717)-324-2168. You can also submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH

