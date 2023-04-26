Harrisburg police searching for suspect in sexual assault, robbery incident

On Saturday, April 22 around 9:45 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the area of Capitol and Boas Streets for a reported on-street robbery and sexual assault.

On Saturday, April 22 around 9:45 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the area of Capitol and Boas Streets for a reported on-street robbery and sexual assault.

Officers were able to make contact with the victim, who reported that she was walking in the area when an unknown man ran up behind her. He allegedly forcefully took the victim's purse and briefly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a 40- to 50-year-old man, with a thin build and an average height. He was described as clean-shaven with wrinkles, wearing a black hat, a dark-colored jacket and dark pants. He was reportedly wearing dark shoes with white soles and ran with a slight limp.

Harrisburg police are asking anyone with residential or business cameras in the midtown area to assist in location footage of the suspect. He was last seen in the area of North 6th and Verbeke Streets at 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 and appeared to be traveling north on foot.