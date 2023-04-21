Police seek help locating suspect in attempted carjacking near York College

Diamond Moenay Mix, 26, of York, is suspected in the alleged incident, which occurred at the school's West Campus Tuesday afternoon, Spring Garden Twp. Police said.

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a woman accused of trying to carjack a vehicle near York College earlier this week.

Diamond Moenay Mix, 26, of York, is wanted for her suspected role in the incident, which occurred around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the college's West Campus on the 900 block of South Richland Avenue, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

Mix is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery (taking from another by force), robbery (inflict or threaten immediate bodily injury), and simple assault.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Dony Harbaugh at (717) 843-0851 or DHarbaugh@sgtpd.org.