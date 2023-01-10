More volunteer fire departments starting to pay some staff, as numbers dwindle

The department now has three full-time drivers, but remains mostly volunteer-run.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Ethan May is one of several drivers at the Silver Spring Community Fire Company in Cumberland County.

This week, he became the first to get a paycheck while doing it.

“It took a lot to do it," said Ben McDonald, the department's chief. "It’s hard to give up that completely volunteer part of who you are.”

McDonald says the department responded to upwards of 750 calls last year, and with volunteer numbers dropping faster, it had to be done.

“There’s a lot in the fire service that’s ‘This is the way we’ve always done it,’ but unfortunately in modern times you have to have people who are willing to change and make those changes to do what's best for the community," said McDonald.

The department is still mostly volunteer-run.

Only May and two other full-time drivers are on the payroll currently.

They work 48 hours at a time, then have 96 hours off.

McDonald said there is always at least one driver at the station ready to respond, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"Basically they live here. They have their own room, their clothes, obviously a full facility," he explained.

Their salaries are funded through Silver Spring Township's fire tax.

The township's manager, Raymond Palmer, said the tax is critical to ensure funds and resources are available for emergency services.

"We want to provide the best services for our residents," he said.

According to state officials, 49 departments across Pennsylvania already operate in this hybrid way, including several in Cumberland County like the New Kingston Fire Company and Lower Allen Fire Company.

Silver Spring firefighters believe it’s only going to get more common.

“It’s definitely the future," said May. "Maybe not a whole shift of firemen, but at least to have the driver. If you can’t get the fire truck there, you can’t help anyone.”

“They’re going to have to make sure that service is guaranteed and the only way to do that is to have career staffing," added McDonald.

The Silver Spring Community Fire Company does not have any immediate plans to hire more full-time staff members at this time, but McDonald said if more help is needed in the future, they will make it happen.

The department is always looking for more volunteers.

You can learn more on the Silver Spring Community Fire Company's official website.