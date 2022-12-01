Tax credit deadline nears for volunteer first responders

Active volunteer firefighters and volunteer EMS members who live in Cumberland County have until Thursday, Dec. 15 to qualify for a tax credit of up to $250.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County reminded eligible volunteer first responders on Thursday to apply for a real estate tax credit.

Active volunteer firefighters and volunteer EMS members who live in the county have until Thursday, Dec. 15 to qualify for a tax credit of up to $250.

Under the Real Estate Tax Credit Ordinance that passed in July, the credit provides financial incentives in the form of credits against Cumberland County Real Estate Tax, excluding the Library Tax.

Volunteers need to apply every year to take advantage of the tax credit.

Firefighters and EMS volunteers in good standing for at least six months during the time period of Jan. 1 through Nov. 30, 2022, are encouraged to apply.

Active volunteers who were injured during a response to an emergency call and can no longer serve as an active volunteer because of an injury, are eligible for the tax credit for the succeeding five tax years.

To receive the real estate tax credit, volunteers must submit a copy of their paid real estate tax receipt that has been verified by their tax collector and a completed and signed tax credit application to the Cumberland County Commissioners Office by Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.