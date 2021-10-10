Honoring those passed with Lanterns of Life ceremony

The 3rd annual event was held by the only end-of-life facility in York County, meant to honor those passed, and fundraise to help ease the passing of others.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Floating lanterns were released Sunday night, both as a memorial for those passed and as a way to help ease the passing of those with terminal illnesses.

Attendees at the event at Cousler Park in Manchester Township, York County personalized lanterns with art and words dedicating them to honor lost loved ones.

Pappus House held the event that took place at sunset on Sunday.

"It just really fills my heart with joy to be able to do this and honor him and to see so many people here that are honoring their loved ones as well, with doing the lanterns," said participant Leslee Yoder.

The organization is the only end-of-life facility in York County and claims to be the only one in Pennsylvania to work collaboratively with all hospice and health providers.

"Pappus House is York County's end-of-life home," said Pappus House Executive Director Amy Jansky. "So we welcome residents and their families to stay at pappus house for their last days, weeks, months of life."

"We were looking for a signature event for us to raise money to support our mission, but also wanted an opportunity to remember our residents and other family members that we wanted to recognize," said Jansky. "And so the idea just came from one of our volunteers and it started the first year and it's grown a little bit every year since."

The organization's function is to offer a place for people with a terminal illness who are either unable, or don't want, to die in their own home.

Pappus House officials say volunteers provide continuous care with medication administration, home-cooked meals, personal hygiene and nurturing companionship, all in coordination with the family's chosen hospice provider.

Since opening in late 2017, the Pappus House has served more than 130 individuals, along with their family members.