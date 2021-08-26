Efforts are in motion to preserve the life of lost loved ones

Board members of the Lebanon Cemetery in York hope to engage with the community maintain the burial site

YORK, Pa. — Jeffrey Kirkland says his team of directors is ready to continue the work in preserving the site of lost loved ones buried in the Lebanon Cemetery.

“It’s one of the largest African-American cemeteries back when it was instituted in 1872 which was 149 years ago," said Kirkland.

Kirkland is the president of the board of directors for the Lebanon Cemetery Association and led the first annual board meeting after more than a decade to discuss the future of the cemetery.

"The original board had dissolved and the cemetery was being operated by a family and they just couldn't take the task on themselves." said Kirkland. "So, a board was reformed to start governing what was happening at the cemetery."

The process will not be easy, and that is why the board is calling on many to help digitize records, beautify the site, and engage with the community.

Students at York Suburban High School have also helped this past summer by clearing 7,000 pounds of debris.

"We should be honoring the dead, and not laying waste to that area and letting trash collect," said Jacob Brenner, a senior at York Suburban High School.

The board is looking for members to aid in forming an advisory committee to help the board in its endeavor.

Kirkland says this work is not only for now but for generations to come.