York celebrates people getting back on their feet with "York Recovery Day"

The theme this year is "Recovery is for Everyone," to help spread awareness and remove the stigma of being someone going through the healing process.

YORK, Pa. — York celebrated on Sunday to bring awareness to September's "National Recovery Month."

"York Recovery Day" was held at People's Bank Park, the home stadium of the York Revolution.

The event honored the achievements made by the millions of people nationwide living in recovery from mental health and substance abuse disorders.

The celebration also honored the dedication of service providers and community members who help with the recovery process.

Organizers said this year's event was all about raising awareness.

"This year's theme is "Recovery is for Everyone" so promoting recovery in the community and encouraging people to tell their story to reduce the stigma and promote that awareness," said York City Public Health Program Manager, Samantha Smith.