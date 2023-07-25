Hampden Township announces upcoming pool renovations

The renovations are estimated to be completed around Memorial Day 2024, just in time for the summer season.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Residents of Hampden Township have a lot to look forward to next summer!

Officials with Hampden Township, Cumberland County have announced the Hampden Township Pool Renovation Project, which aims to revitalize the already established community pool.

"For decades, Hampden Township has worked tirelessly to maintain the pool's legacy as a beloved summer destination," said Commissioner Nate Silcox, President of the Board. "Now, with the pool reaching its 50th year, the time has come to evaluate and modernize the facility to meet current standards and elevate the overall recreational experience for all our community members. We have been successful in obtaining several state grants that will help fund this project."

Extensive public outreach meetings were conducted by the township regarding the future of the Hampden Pool, the most recent taking place on July 10. Community members were then offered the opportunity to participate in the decision-making process for the Pool Complex Renovations. These workshops helped to bridge the gap between officials and community members, as well as fostering transparency and public engagement.

The township was awarded four contracts, which amounted to a total of $3,163,814, towards the Pool Renovation Project, which included the addition of construction of a new family changing room/restroom, which will cost $137,699. The contracts will help to address overall maintenance and improvements within and around the pool.

Renovations are expected to begin after Labor Day, once the pool closes for the season, and are estimated to be completed by Memorial Day 2024.