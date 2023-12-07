Health experts offer tips to stay safe from high temperatures this summer

Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s across south central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s in south central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and thankfully, there are some places to escape the heat.

Harrisburg Parks and Recreation invited the public to a free community day event at the Jackson Lick Pool.

Health experts said that even without a pool to cool the community down, there are other ways to protect yourself from the heat.

For starters, they say to wear loose and light-colored clothing when out in the sweltering sun.

If you have to work outside, health experts recommend to avoid doing so in the highest heat of the day—that's the times between noon and 3 p.m.

But the most important thing to remember is staying hydrated. Health experts say that even means drinking water before you're thirsty.

The best way to know you're hydrated? Well, it might not be the prettiest thing to think about, but health experts suggest monitoring your urine. They say your urine should be a clear and light-colored. If it's a dark yellow or almost a "tea color," that's a sign you need to drink more water.

Health experts also say to listen to your body. It could be the best way to protect yourself from a heat-related illness.

"Your body is going to continue to talk; you're going to feel your heart and you're going to get short of breath, you're going to sweat profusely, and then you're going to stop sweating. And that's an extremely dangerous sign," said Dr. Dan Bledsoe, EMS Medical Director at UPMC. "That's a sign of incipient heatstroke and it's a signal to get inside, get into the cool immediately and be ready for that."

Bledsoe also said older people are the most susceptible to heat-related illnesses.