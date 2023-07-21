Swimming pool at Caledonia State Park closed due to electrical issue in pump house

Park officials said the pool will remain closed until the issue can be repaired, but they're hopeful it can be re-opened by Friday, July 28.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The swimming pool at Caledonia State Park in Franklin County is closed until further notice due to an electrical problem in the pump house, park officials announced Friday.

Park officials said they're are hopeful that the repairs can be finished and the pool re-opened by Friday, July 28.