DEP: West Nile Virus detected in York County

The positive samples were collected from mosquito pools in York City and Spring Grove Borough.

County officials say the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection notified the York County Mosquito Disease Control on Saturday, of mosquito pools that have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus is a potentially serious illness that can be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While most people infected with the virus may not show any symptoms, some individuals may develop mild to severe symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. In rare cases, particularly among the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, the virus can lead to severe neurological complications and even death.

The county is taking precautionary measures such as monitoring mosquito activity in the area and implementing measures to control the mosquito population.

County officials urge the public to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and reduce potential breeding sites around their homes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest the following:

Use insect repellent: Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or para-menthane-diol (PMD) to exposed skin and clothing.

Stay indoors during dusk and dawn: Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile Virus are most active during dusk and dawn. Minimize outdoor activities during these times.

Cover up: Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors, especially in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Eliminate standing water: Remove standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, and other containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Screen windows and doors: Ensure that window and door screens are in good repair to keep mosquitoes outside.

People are encouraged to report any dead birds, which can be potential indicators of West Nile Virus activity to the York County Mosquito Disease Control program or the DEP reporting tool https://gis.dep.pa.gov/dead_bird_geoform/.