'Go Green in the City' is back in York for Earth Day

YORK, Pa. — 'Go Green in the City' is a family friendly festival that celebrates green, healthy and local living.

Of course, the event also occurs on the weekend that Earth Day is celebrated across the United States.

This year, there will be over 60 vendors, six live performances by local artists and over 20 activities and demonstrations for kids at the event in York, which will be held entirely on Beaver St.

Organizers say this will make the event more accessible to people and also it will also allow people to support local businesses.

Organizers say last year they had to celebrate the event on a smaller scale because of COVID-19, but this year they say event is back in full force.

Those involved with the event say 'Go Green in the City' brings a unique audience to the downtown environment.

"Anything we can do to be an economic driver, so hold something like this, engage a new audience... Last year we had individuals that attended and said it was their first time in downtown York," explained Katie Mahoney, Vice President of the York County Economic Alliance.

"So, to be able to bring them in, and get them to see all of the great merchants that we have every day of the year and not just from the weekend, is just bringing a fresh perspective and hopefully future and customers, and additional foot traffic for the downtown," finished Mahoney.

The event will be taking place on April 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.