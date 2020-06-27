While the county may be in the green phase of reopening, not every restaurant or bar owner feels comfortable enough to begin dine-in service just yet.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County went into the green phase of reopening Friday. Friday also marked Celebrate Lancaster, which is an annual event meant to appreciate the city's diversity and commemorate the Fourth of July.

Not only did restaurants and bars begin offering dine-in services once more, gyms, salons, barbershops, nail salons, and malls reopened at half capacity.

For many people in Lancaster, it wasn't just the sights, it's also different sounds which they've missed so much.

"They haven't heard live music in a very, very long time," said Matthew Woodson of the Big Boy Brass band. "My favorite part is doing this - being able to play for people and to hear a live applause that feels good, versus Facebook Live - seeing a thumbs up."

Woodson and his band members walked the streets of Lancaster, where they played for people who visited bars and restaurants.

Of those establishments, Tellus360 and Blazin' J's will not be offering dine-in service just yet.

"In another week or two, maybe, when we feel really really confident we can do it really well, and the service will be exactly what we want it to be," said manager Bill Speakman. 'It will feel safe and comfortable and natural, and we'll go into our next phase of reopening."

"We went green today, but we still want to be safe," said Blazin' J's co-owner Jabron Taylor. "If our takeout window is working, we're going to keep it up for as long as we can. We'll try to keep our customers safe. It's not just about people coming to sit in our restaurant. We'd love to be back in there. We just want to make sure everyone is safe."

For many people, it's not about what they can't do, but now, what they can - like enjoy a drink with loved ones, eat delicious food with family, listen to live music, and laugh. For some, those sights and sounds inspire hope.

"While the country looks to be struggling, Pennsylvania seems to be doing a lot better than most of the country," said Speakman. "That's really encouraging for us here in Pennsylvania, so I am excited for us to be moving a little closer to what we love to do."