Preparations are underway for 'Go Green in the City'

YORK, Pa. — "Go Green in the City," the local, family-friendly festival that celebrates green and healthy living, is celebrating its 14th year, and organizers say that vendors are needed.

It will be held in the block between North Beaver Street and South Beaver Street. This street fair will feature more than 40 vendors, live music, food, children’s activities, and much more.

Organizers are accepting applications for the following:

Green-conscious businesses

Artisans with an emphasis on natural/re-purposed materials

Vendors who provide a hands-on activity, or an educational or instructional demonstration

Non-profits focused on healthy/green living

Locally sourced food vendors

Urban gardeners

Children’s activities

This year’s event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23.

Click here to apply to be a vendor for this year's "Go Green in the City.