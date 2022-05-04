Lebanon County business honors Lt. Lebo with sticker fundraiser

Mark Sallada, owner of 911 Rapid Response, says that more than 1,000 stickers have already been sold.

LEBANON, Pa. — Less than a week after the death of Lebanon City Police Officer Lt. William Lebo, businesses and community members throughout Central Pennsylvania are finding ways to honor his memory and sacrifice.

Mark Sallada, owner of 911 Rapid Response in Annville, Lebanon County, knew Lebo and said he had to find a way to give back.

"He would come in here, sometimes once a week, sometimes once every day," Sallada said, remembering the many times he spoke with Lebo.

"When staff heard about it, and they finally find out...it hit home a little bit more."

Sallada, a member of law enforcement for 15 years, knows the long road to recovery the families of all the officers involved face.

"They're not just going to have the road recovery of their injuries - they're going to also have the road to recovery of the emotional...the mental...it changes our life."

So, Sallada knew he wanted to find a way to use his business to give back. Thus, the sticker idea was born.

"Sometimes you just have to put business aside and give back to the community."

Sallada, who's made stickers like this before, said "making some stickers and giving these funds and being able to donate...having the that ability to do that. It means a lot to us, you know, not just me as an owner, but it means a lot to the employees as well."

The response from the local community and from across the country has been inspiring. Sallada says they've printed thousands of stickers and sold more than 1,200 so far -- and the numbers just keep growing.

Proceeds from the stickers will go directly to the officers involved in the incident and their families and can be purchased at the 911 Rapid Response store (700 W. Main St. Annville, PA) or can be ordered online.

The stickers, printed all day and all night, Sallada says, will be available to everyone who wants them.