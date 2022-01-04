Details emerge following deadly shooting in Lebanon County

Lt. William Lebo had served 40 years on the force and was scheduled to retire on May 1.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Officials released more details Friday on the Thursday night shooting that left a Lebanon City police officer dead and two others injured.

Lt. William Lebo, 63, was identified as the officer killed after responding to a call on the 1100 block of Forest St. in Lebanon.

Officers Ryan Adams, 32, and Derek Underkoffler, 32, were both injured. They both remained the hospital Friday, with Adams in stable condition and Underkoffler in critical but stable condition, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office.

The incident that lead to the shootings was originally reported as a domestic incident, but officials clarified they had been called to the house on Forest St. for a forced burglary.

Travis Shaud, 43, had broken into the home of a family member where he had lived years ago, according to Lebanon County officials. When a family member returned home later in the day, they called the police.

Shaud had a years-long history of mental illness, domestic assaults and a Protection from Abuse order, according to court documents.

“Family attempts to intervene, to provide assistance, were met with his utter resistance,” said District Attorney Pier Hess Graf.

When four police officers entered the house, Shaud immediately opened fire, using a gun taken from the resident. He was killed when officers returned fire.

Lt. Lebo was gravely wounded during the encounter. Emergency responders attempted to revive him, to no avail.

“The actions of every officer, every man and woman on scene, every medic, deserves to be commended for the fearless actions they took yesterday,” Hess Graf said.

Lebanon County has only seen two other police officers killed in action—Police Chief Aaron McCord in 1890 and Patrolman Cyrus Schaeffer in 1903.

Lt. Lebo had received an accommodation in October of 1995 for “action beyond the call of duty” when he and another officer were the first to respond to a murder/suicide. They began CPR and were able to keep a victim alive until medical personnel arrived. The accommodation was for attempting to save the life of a murder victim and for his outstanding leadership at the scene of a tragedy, according to officials.

Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello asked for the public’s support during this difficult time for the department.

“We remain strong and we are committed to serving and protecting our Lebanon community,” Capello said.