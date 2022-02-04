Memorial service for Lt. William Lebo will be held Friday at Hershey's GIANT Center

Lebo was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 31 when he and other officers responded to a domestic incident in Lebanon.

HERSHEY, Pa.

Memorial service arrangements for Lieutenant William Lebo, the Lebanon City Police officer killed in the line of duty last week, were announced on Monday.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey, according to an obituary published by Christman's Funeral Home in Lebanon.

The service will begin at 11 a.m.

Lebo was responding to a domestic incident at a home on Forest Street last Thursday, when Travis Shaud, 34, opened fire and shot him and two other officers.

Lebo died, while the other two officers are in critical condition.

On Saturday, hundreds of people lined Cumberland Street in Lebanon as a procession of dozens of first responders escorted Lebo’s body to Christman’s Funeral Home.

Lebo spent four decades serving his community. He was set to retire from the police department on May 1.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316 or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.