The Pressroom wraps up Lancaster City Restaurant Week with plenty of flavor

The eatery's Restaurant Week specials include a charred flank steak with chimichurri, blistered tomatoes and shallots and sticky toffee pudding with caramel.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday, but there's still time to enjoy all of the specials.

Executive chef Josh Pfeiffer from The Pressroom Restaurant prepared a mouth-watering top sirloin steak to show off the eatery's skill.

This steak will be featured on the restaurant's summer menu.

The Restaurant Week specials—available through Saturday—include a ½ dozen oysters served with encapsulated soy pearls, brunoise granny smith apples and micros; a char-grilled eight ounce flank steak with chimichurri, blistered tomatoes and shallots; and for dessert, a sticky toffee pudding made with almond ice cream and caramel toffee sauce.

Pfeiffer says many of The Pressroom's ingredients are sourced from local farmers and vendors right here in the community.