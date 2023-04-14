Lancaster City Restaurant Week returns for first time since pandemic

Around 45 restaurants are participating in this year's Restaurant Week to keep you full for every meal from breakfast to dessert.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Restaurant Week will kick off on Monday for its first year since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 45 restaurants are participating in this year's dining extravaganza to keep you full for every meal from breakfast to dessert. Twelve restaurants will join the Restaurant Week fun for the first time.

"It's really just a great moment for guests to learn some more about a restaurant they haven't been to yet or maybe revisit a favorite," Tony Gorick, sales and events manager at Decades, said.

Each has a special menu item, deal or unique offering during the week, from April 15 to 23. For a full list of eateries participating in the event, click here.

"You're supporting these restaurants but you're also supporting a whole ecosystem," Gorick said. "They're sourcing things from local farmers, local producers; partnering with nonprofits; so you're really supporting a whole community."