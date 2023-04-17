Rachel's Café & Creperie prepares for Lancaster City Restaurant Week

Rachel's Café & Creperie demonstrated how to make a dessert crepe in preparation for Lancaster City Restaurant Week.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Restaurant Week kicked off today, and Rachel's Café & Creperie is ready to fill bellies with their delicious crepes.

FOX43 Morning News anchors Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher tried their hand at making their own delicacies, but first owner Rachel Adams demonstrated how to make a gooey Nutella-filled crepe.

"We put it in everything," Adams said. "We have Nutella milk that we use for drinks; we put it in crepes."

If sweet isn't your thing, the restaurant has crepes of every type. Adams says she comes up with many of the combinations herself, with other recipes coming from employees and patrons of the café. Sometimes specials become fan favorites and never make their way off the menu.

One special that will be offered during Restaurant Week is the Cuban crepe, stuffed with swiss cheese, ham, braised pork shoulder, pickles and mustard.

The creperie also gives customers the ability to build their own crepes from a variety of menu options.

Those interested in partaking during Restaurant Week (or any other time of the year) can find Rachel's crepes at two locations: 201 West Walnut Street and 608 Richmond Drive, both in Lancaster.