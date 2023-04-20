x
Life

Savoy Truffle Market gets cookin' for Lancaster City Restaurant Week

Savoy Truffle Market owner Brittnie Jones prepared two sandwich specials: the Rachel and the Grilled Hammie. The most popular one will be added to the regular menu.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Restaurant Week is in full swing, and Savoy Truffle Market joined FOX43 Morning News this morning to make a case for why foodies should stop by their eatery. 

Owner Brittnie Jones prepared two sandwich specials: the Rachel and the Grilled Hammie. After Restaurant Week, whichever sandwich was the most popular will be added to the regular menu.

The Grilled Hammie is Jones' take on a ham grilled cheese. Layered with plenty of Dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, thinly sliced honey ham and brown sugar black pepper bacon.

Jones' rule of thumb? Don't skimp on the fillings.

The Rachel is piled high with Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, turkey and sauerkraut.

Jackie, Sean and Danielle gave both sandwiches a try.

The café also makes all sorts of desserts and custom cake orders. Follow along with them on Facebook and Instagram.

