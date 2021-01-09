Furry friends with four adoptable kittens!

x
Pets

We're showcasing four adoptable kittens available at Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week, there are multiple furry friends!

First, we have Georgia and Maggie.

Credit: Animal Rescue Inc.

Second, we have Monkey.

Credit: Animal Rescue Inc.

And finally, we have Skadie. 

Credit: Animal Rescue Inc.

They are all 12-weeks-old. 

All kittens are spayed/neutered, have received all their shots, and have been combo tested, meaning they've been checked for feline leukemia, feline immunodeficiency virus, and heartworms.

If you're interested in adopting any of these kittens, visit Animal Rescue Inc.'s website

