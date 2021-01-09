Furry friends with four adoptable kittens!

We're showcasing four adoptable kittens available at Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week, there are multiple furry friends!

First, we have Georgia and Maggie.

Second, we have Monkey.

And finally, we have Skadie.

They are all 12-weeks-old.

All kittens are spayed/neutered, have received all their shots, and have been combo tested, meaning they've been checked for feline leukemia, feline immunodeficiency virus, and heartworms.