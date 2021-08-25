Furry friends with Phillip, the dog!

He is described as a "sweet soul who loves learning new tricks."

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Phillip, the dog!

Phillip is a 2-year-old adult mixed breed, who weighs 58 pounds.

He is described as a "sweet soul who loves learning new tricks," by the Lancaster PSPCA. They say that he can be timid at first, but once he knows he can trust you, he'll love you unconditionally.

Phillip is looking for an adult-only home that will commit to continuing his training.