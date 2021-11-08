Furry friends with Grizz, the dog!

Everyone at the shelter says he has a "sweet temperament, laidback personality, and loving spirit."

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Grizz, the dog!

Grizz is a mahogany Staffordshire Terrier who joined the York County SPCA as a stray six months ago. Everyone at the shelter says he has a "sweet temperament, laidback personality, and loving spirit." He is estimated to be about five-years-old.

He likes hiking, exploring, and cuddling, according to volunteers.

"He has a big smile with an even bigger heart," they said.

Grizz gets along with children and dogs around his size very well, and would do well in a home without any cats.