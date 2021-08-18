Furry friends with Rollo, the dog!

Rollo is a three-year-old Sheperd mix, who is described as playful and energetic.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friend is Rollo, the dog!

Rollo is a three-year-old Sheperd mix, who is described as playful and energetic.

He is a resource guard dog, meaning he exhibits "possessive aggression" during mealtime and playtime, according to the American Kennel Club. So, if there are other dogs in the home, he will need to be fed separately.

He knows basic commands, is up to date on his vaccines, neutered, and on heart worm prevention and flea/tick medication, according to the rescue.

Rollo was found abandoned, tied to a tree by a Fed-Ex employee. He is currently living with a family who has a small child, and they are looking to find a more suitable home for him.