Furry friends with Taz, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Taz, the dog!

Taz is called "a big ol’ lump of love," by his shelter.

He's a 3-year-old, mixed breed who weighs about 74 pounds.

He's lived with a small dog before, and with the right introduction, he would be comfortable living with big dogs and big kids. His foster mother also believes that he's cat-friendly, as well.

Taz loves treats, and he's a smarty-pants who loves to train and learn new things.

He gets a little overstimulated at times, but that's just because he's so excited to sniff everything, also according to his foster mom.

If you're interested in learning more about Taz, the Lancaster SPCA is open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and meet and greet appointments are highly recommended.