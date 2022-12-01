Furry friends with Voltar, the cat!

Voltar is looking for a best friend to snuggle up with this winter.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Voltar, the cat!

He is about 2-years-old and was surrendered to the York County SPCA in September and is still looking for a home today.

Voltar is looking for a best friend to snuggle up with this winter. According to the shelter, he can be a bit shy and nervous when he first meets you, but "once he warms up, he is a sweet, vocal lovebug."

Voltar would prefer a home without dogs, but seems to get along well with other cats.

He's looking for an understanding family who will be patient as he learns to trust them, also according to the shelter.