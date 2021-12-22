Furry friends with Saylor, the dog!

The staff at the Lancaster SPCA call her a "calm and carefree cutie pie," who is very affectionate and loves to be around people.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Saylor, the dog!

Saylor is a 1 to 2-year-old, black and white mixed breed who is about 55 pounds.

Saylor would prefer to be the only dog in the home, as she isn't too keen on sharing attention and wants you all to herself. She would also do well in a home with kids ages 13 and up.

If you're interested in learning more about Saylor, the Lancaster SPCA is open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and meet and greet appointments are highly recommended.