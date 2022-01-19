Furry friends with Bella, the dog!

Bella is a "velcro" dog who loves snuggling, playing with her people, and car rides, according to Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friend is Bella, the dog!

She is an 11-month-old, shepherd mix. She loves other dogs and people, but chases cats, according to the shelter. She is fully-vetted and spayed.

Bella is a "velcro" dog, meaning she wants to be around her owner all the time. She loves snuggling, playing with her people, and car rides. She also loves to play fetch.

Bella weighs 45 pounds and is very fast and agile, so she would make a great agility dog.

The shelter says that she would do best in a home with children ages 10 and older, so she doesn't knock smaller kids over.

Bella can be a bit territorial when it comes to her food, since she was starving when the shelter rescued her, so she would also prefer to eat alone.