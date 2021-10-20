x
Furry friends with Bob, the dog!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friend is Bob, the dog!

Bob is a terrier mix and is around one-year-old. He weighs 40 pounds. He was rescued when he was found hanging outside a doughnut shop, according to the staff at Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue. 

The staff also said that he would make a great family dog, and that he will need a fenced-in yard, and an active family. 

"His personality is so funny; he's just a big baby who wants all the love," his foster mom says. "He is such a people person. He loves to snuggle and give kisses." 

Bob is described as great with other dogs, people, and children. He is house-trained and learning to walk on leash. He is fully-vetted, up-to-date on all his shots, and neutered.  

If you're interested in adopting Bob, visit the Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue website.

