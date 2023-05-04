Fire up the grill for Olivia's dragon fruit drizzled pork chop

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The warm weather this week was a welcome start to spring, encouraging people to get outside and fire up the grill for the first time this season.
Olivia's shares a recipe perfect for grilling: a thick cut smoked pork chop topped with a dragon fruit drizzle, served along with grilled corn on the cob and a baked sweet potato. A prickly pear mojito pairs deliciously with the fresh fruity flavors in the sauce.
For those who would rather leave the cooking to the pros, you can visit Olivia's in Gettysburg and enjoy a locally smoked pork chop from their neighbors at The Farmstead Butcher.
Meal
Ingredients
1 thick cut, locally smoked pork chop (with dragon fruit drizzle; recipe below)
1 ear of sweet corn, chargrilled
1 baked sweet potato topped with maple butter, crushed pecans and coconut
Dragon fruit drizzle
Ingredients
1 cup, dragon fruit, cubed
1 tablespoon, jalapeños, diced
1 tablespoon, spring onions, diced
1 tablespoon, brown sugar
2 tablespoons, baklava syrup
1 tablespoon, Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon, apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons, fresh basil, chopped
1 pinch, smoked paprika
1/2 lemon, juiced
1 lime, juiced
Directions
Place all of the ingredients (except the Dijon mustard) in a sauce pan placed on medium-high heat. Cook until the mix starts to thicken. Remove the pan from heat. Let the sauce rest for approximately 10 minutes. Add the Dijon mustard. Drizzle the sauce on top of the pork chop.
Cocktail
Prickly pear mojito
Ingredients
Blue Chair Bay Vanilla Rum
Kraken dark rum
Prickly pear syrup
Fresh mint
Fresh limes
Cane sugar
Club soda
Directions
In a glass, muddle the mint, cane sugar and limes. Add ice. Add the rums and syrup. Shake, shake, shake! Top it off with club soda. Garnish the drink with extra mint and lime wedges.