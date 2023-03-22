Embrace spring with a light grilled salmon salad from Olivia's

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Spring has officially sprung!
Olivia's shares a recipe for a light, Southwest style barbecue grilled salmon salad that is perfect to enjoy outside while soaking in the warm weather.
Southwest style salad with grilled salmon
Barbecue sauce
Ingredients
10 ounces, ketchup
2 ounces, canned chipotle peppers, puréed
1 tablespoon, mustard
1 tablespoon, liquid smoke
1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika
2 tablespoons, brown sugar
Directions
Mix all of the ingredients together.
Southwest style grilled salmon salad
Ingredients
2 8-ounce salmon filets
2 ears of corn, husked
2 tablespoons, Olivia’s steak seasoning
2 cups, crispy fried tortilla chips
1 cup, mixed cheddar and Monterey cheeses, shredded
6 ounces, black beans
Directions
Season, then grill the salmon filets and corn. Top the salmon with the barbecue sauce. Place the ingredients atop your favorite mixed greens and vegetables. Top the salad with cheese and black beans. Serve it with crispy tortilla chips, lime wedges and chipotle ranch dressing.