Embrace spring with a light grilled salmon salad from Olivia's

Olivia's shares a recipe for a light, Southwest style barbecue grilled salmon salad that is perfect to enjoy outside while soaking in the warm weather.

Southwest style salad with grilled salmon

Season, then grill the salmon filets and corn. Top the salmon with the barbecue sauce. Place the ingredients atop your favorite mixed greens and vegetables. Top the salad with cheese and black beans. Serve it with crispy tortilla chips, lime wedges and chipotle ranch dressing.