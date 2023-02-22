x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

National Margarita Day with Olivia's: Italian margarita paired with Turkish-inspired shish kabobs

Take your taste buds on a trip around the world with Olivia's Turkish-inspired shish kabobs and Italian margarita.

More Videos

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Greek style restaurant Olivia's is celebrating National Margarita Day with some Italian flare!

They shared their recipe for an Italian margarita with a sweet and savory cinnamon almond rim.

Paired with Turkish-inspired shish kabobs served over naan style bread along with freshly prepared hummus and tzatziki, this meal is sure to take your taste buds on a trip around the world.

Meal

Turkish-inspired shish kabobs

Credit: Olivia's

Ingredients

1 pound, ground beef

1 pound, ground lamb

2 tablespoons, spring onions, diced

2 tablespoons, fresh garlic, minced

1 teaspoon, fresh ginger, minced

3 tablespoons, bell peppers, diced

2 tablespoons, flat leaf parsley

1 tablespoon, ground coriander

1 tablespoon, ground cumin

1 tablespoon, allspice

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons, fresh mint, finely chopped

2 tablespoons, fresh dill, finely chopped

1 teaspoon, sweet paprika

1 teaspoon, sea salt

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients. Form the mixture into kabobs on bamboo skewers. Grill the kabob skewers on medium-high heat until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve along with homemade naan bread, tzatziki and hummus for dipping.

More Videos

Cocktail

Italian margarita

Credit: Olivia's

Ingredients

1800 Silver Tequila

Limoncello

Amaretto

Freshly squeezed lime

Freshly squeezed blood orange

Club soda

Rim

Crushed almonds

Cane sugar

Cinnamon

Dash of sea salt

Directions

Fill a glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients except the club soda. Shake vigorously. Pour into a glass rimmed with the almond mixture. Top the drink with club soda. Garnish with a fresh blood orange.

More Videos

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.


Before You Leave, Check This Out