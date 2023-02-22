National Margarita Day with Olivia's: Italian margarita paired with Turkish-inspired shish kabobs

Take your taste buds on a trip around the world with Olivia's Turkish-inspired shish kabobs and Italian margarita.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Greek style restaurant Olivia's is celebrating National Margarita Day with some Italian flare!

They shared their recipe for an Italian margarita with a sweet and savory cinnamon almond rim.

Paired with Turkish-inspired shish kabobs served over naan style bread along with freshly prepared hummus and tzatziki, this meal is sure to take your taste buds on a trip around the world.

Turkish-inspired shish kabobs

Ingredients

1 pound, ground beef

1 pound, ground lamb

2 tablespoons, spring onions, diced

2 tablespoons, fresh garlic, minced

1 teaspoon, fresh ginger, minced

3 tablespoons, bell peppers, diced

2 tablespoons, flat leaf parsley

1 tablespoon, ground coriander

1 tablespoon, ground cumin

1 tablespoon, allspice

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons, fresh mint, finely chopped

2 tablespoons, fresh dill, finely chopped

1 teaspoon, sweet paprika

1 teaspoon, sea salt

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients. Form the mixture into kabobs on bamboo skewers. Grill the kabob skewers on medium-high heat until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve along with homemade naan bread, tzatziki and hummus for dipping.

Cocktail

Italian margarita

Ingredients

1800 Silver Tequila

Limoncello

Amaretto

Freshly squeezed lime

Freshly squeezed blood orange

Club soda

Rim

Crushed almonds

Cane sugar

Cinnamon

Dash of sea salt

Directions

Fill a glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients except the club soda. Shake vigorously. Pour into a glass rimmed with the almond mixture. Top the drink with club soda. Garnish with a fresh blood orange.