National Margarita Day with Olivia's: Italian margarita paired with Turkish-inspired shish kabobs

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Greek style restaurant Olivia's is celebrating National Margarita Day with some Italian flare!
They shared their recipe for an Italian margarita with a sweet and savory cinnamon almond rim.
Paired with Turkish-inspired shish kabobs served over naan style bread along with freshly prepared hummus and tzatziki, this meal is sure to take your taste buds on a trip around the world.
Meal
Turkish-inspired shish kabobs
Ingredients
1 pound, ground beef
1 pound, ground lamb
2 tablespoons, spring onions, diced
2 tablespoons, fresh garlic, minced
1 teaspoon, fresh ginger, minced
3 tablespoons, bell peppers, diced
2 tablespoons, flat leaf parsley
1 tablespoon, ground coriander
1 tablespoon, ground cumin
1 tablespoon, allspice
1 lemon, zested and juiced
2 tablespoons, fresh mint, finely chopped
2 tablespoons, fresh dill, finely chopped
1 teaspoon, sweet paprika
1 teaspoon, sea salt
Directions
Mix all of the ingredients. Form the mixture into kabobs on bamboo skewers. Grill the kabob skewers on medium-high heat until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve along with homemade naan bread, tzatziki and hummus for dipping.
Cocktail
Italian margarita
Ingredients
1800 Silver Tequila
Limoncello
Amaretto
Freshly squeezed lime
Freshly squeezed blood orange
Club soda
Rim
Crushed almonds
Cane sugar
Cinnamon
Dash of sea salt
Directions
Fill a glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients except the club soda. Shake vigorously. Pour into a glass rimmed with the almond mixture. Top the drink with club soda. Garnish with a fresh blood orange.