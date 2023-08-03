Cook up Irish goodies for St. Patrick's Day with Olivia's

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to cook up some fun Irish goodies.
Olivia's suggests a pretzel-crusted cod, served alongside Irish colcannon and a creamy beer cheese pasta.
And of course, you can't forget the alcohol on St. Patrick's Day. Top everything off with an Irish lemonade, made with Jameson Irish Whiskey!
Meal
Irish colcannon
Ingredients
1 cup, cabbage, chopped
1 cup, kale, chopped
3 tablespoons, bacon, diced
1/2 cup, Yukon potatoes, boiled and drained
1/2 cup, red potatoes, boiled and drained
2 tablespoons, garlic butter
1 cup, heavy cream
2 ounces, Jameson Irish Whiskey
3 tablespoons, spring onions, chopped
3 tablespoons, leeks, chopped
1 tablespoon, fresh thyme, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon, sea salt
1/2 teaspoon, black pepper
1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika
2 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
In pan placed on medium-high heat, sauté the garlic butter, cabbage, leeks, bacon and spring onions for three minutes. Deglaze the pan with Jameson. Add the heavy cream, boiled potatoes, kale and remaining seasonings. Mash the potatoes using a fork. Mix all of the ingredients once the potatoes are mashed.
Creamy beer cheese pasta
Ingredients
2 cups, pipette pasta, cooked al denté
1 cup, heavy cream
1/2 cup, chicken stock
1 cup, kale, chopped
1/2 cup, Brussels sprouts, halved
3 tablespoons, leeks, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons, spring onions, diced
1 cup, Kerry Gold Irish Aged Cheese
1 cup, Guinness beer
1 ounce, Jameson Irish Whiskey
1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika
1 teaspoon, fresh thyme
1/2 teaspoon, black pepper
2 tablespoons, fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 cup, bacon, chopped
1/2 cup, crushed pretzels
Directions
Heat a pan on medium-high heat. Once it's hot, add the garlic butter and let it melt. Add the Brussels sprouts, bacon, spring onions and leeks. Sauté them for approximately three minutes. Deglaze the pan with the whiskey. Add the chicken stock and heavy cream. Cook the mixture for approximately two minutes. Add the kale, pasta, cheese and seasoning. Let everything simmer for approximately two minutes and then transfer it to a casserole dish. Top the dish with crushed pretzels and Irish cheese. Bake it until golden brown in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately three minutes.
Cocktail
Irish Lemonade
Ingredients
Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey
Fresh lemon
Simple syrup
Ginger beer
Candied ginger, for garnish
Directions
Fill a glass with ice. Add the whiskey, two lemon wedges and the simple syrup. Shake the drink vigorously. Pour it into another glass with fresh lemon squeezed on the rim. Top it with ginger beer. Garnish the drink with candied ginger.