An adaptive dance program for kids is back at the Pennsylvania Ballet Academy

The program, called bALLet, is a unique adaptive dance education program for students with physical, cognitive or emotional challenges.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy is putting the word "all" in ballet.

Starting in September, PBA is bringing back their unique dance program, bALLet, which offers the opportunity for physical development and creative expression for children (ages 4 to 12 years) with physical, cognitive or emotional challenges.

These include autism, Down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, cerebral palsy and generalized or specific learning disabilities. Those recovering from serious illness are also welcome.

This will be the sixth year of the program, and it will be offered at no cost to the students and families.

The program is run by Lee Marriott, the lead adaptive learning instructor.

bALLet runs from September to May.