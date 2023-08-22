x
Heading to a pumpkin patch this fall? Here's where you can pick local

With fall right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start planning fun activities to do outside. What's better than visiting a local pumpkin patch?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a 2022 broadcast.

As the summer season draws to a close, fall preparations are beginning to take place all across south-central Pa.

There are a variety of ways to celebrate autumn, but few are as enjoyable as visiting a pumpkin patch with your loved ones. 

The following list includes local pumpkin patches and orchards in our area, with many including more fall-time activities than just harvesting. (If you don't see a pumpkin patch on our list and would like it added, email us at news@fox43.com)

York County

Mt. Airy Orchards, Dillsburg

  • Begins Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29, as well as Columbus Day.
  • Timed ticketing is utilized, and must be purchased in advance online prior to arrival.
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Saturday:  9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Flinchbaugh's Orchard, Hellam

  • Begins Sept. 9 through Oct. 31
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lancaster County

Country Barn Market, Lancaster

  • Begins Sept. 9 through Oct. 29
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Sunday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Stoltzfus Pumpkins, Manheim

  • Begins Labor Day through Thanksgiving
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lebanon County

Gray's Apple Ridge Orchard, Jonestown

  • Begins Sept. 8 through mid-November, as long as supplies last.
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Monday - Thursday: By appointment only
    • Friday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Risser-Marvel Farm Market, Annville

  • Begins mid-September through early Nov.
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Monday - Thursday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Friday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cumberland County

Punkin Point Farm, Carlisle

  • Begins Labor Day through Thanksgiving
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Monday - Sunday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m

Oak Grove Farms, Mechanicsburg

  • Begins mid- September through November
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Franklin County

Country Creek Produce Farm, Chambersburg

  • Begins mid-Sept. through early Nov.
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Adams County

Fields of Adventure, Aspers

  • Begins Sept. 9 through Nov. 4
  • Pick Your Own hours in Sept.:
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Pick Your Own hours in Oct. - Nov.:
    • Friday: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Columbus Day: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Dauphin County

Pumpkin World U.S.A., Hummelstown 

  • Begins the Friday after Labor Day through Oct. 31
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Monday - Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. 
    • Saturday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. 

Perry County

Butcher's Family Fun Farm, Newport

  • Begins Sept. 9 - Nov. 4
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Monday - Friday: Available for reservations and groups

Mifflin County

Rise-N-Shine Family Farm, Belleville

  • Begins Sept. 2 through Oct. 29
  • Pick Your Own hours:
    • Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m

