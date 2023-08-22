Heading to a pumpkin patch this fall? Here's where you can pick local

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a 2022 broadcast.
As the summer season draws to a close, fall preparations are beginning to take place all across south-central Pa.
There are a variety of ways to celebrate autumn, but few are as enjoyable as visiting a pumpkin patch with your loved ones.
The following list includes local pumpkin patches and orchards in our area, with many including more fall-time activities than just harvesting. (If you don't see a pumpkin patch on our list and would like it added, email us at news@fox43.com)
York County
Mt. Airy Orchards, Dillsburg
- Begins Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29, as well as Columbus Day.
- Timed ticketing is utilized, and must be purchased in advance online prior to arrival.
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Flinchbaugh's Orchard, Hellam
- Begins Sept. 9 through Oct. 31
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Lancaster County
Country Barn Market, Lancaster
- Begins Sept. 9 through Oct. 29
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Stoltzfus Pumpkins, Manheim
- Begins Labor Day through Thanksgiving
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Lebanon County
Gray's Apple Ridge Orchard, Jonestown
- Begins Sept. 8 through mid-November, as long as supplies last.
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Monday - Thursday: By appointment only
- Friday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Risser-Marvel Farm Market, Annville
- Begins mid-September through early Nov.
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Monday - Thursday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Friday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Cumberland County
Punkin Point Farm, Carlisle
- Begins Labor Day through Thanksgiving
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Monday - Sunday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m
Oak Grove Farms, Mechanicsburg
- Begins mid- September through November
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Franklin County
Country Creek Produce Farm, Chambersburg
- Begins mid-Sept. through early Nov.
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Adams County
Fields of Adventure, Aspers
- Begins Sept. 9 through Nov. 4
- Pick Your Own hours in Sept.:
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Pick Your Own hours in Oct. - Nov.:
- Friday: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Columbus Day: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dauphin County
Pumpkin World U.S.A., Hummelstown
- Begins the Friday after Labor Day through Oct. 31
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Monday - Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Perry County
Butcher's Family Fun Farm, Newport
- Begins Sept. 9 - Nov. 4
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Monday - Friday: Available for reservations and groups
Mifflin County
Rise-N-Shine Family Farm, Belleville
- Begins Sept. 2 through Oct. 29
- Pick Your Own hours:
- Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m