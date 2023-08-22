Heading to a pumpkin patch this fall? Here's where you can pick local

With fall right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start planning fun activities to do outside. What's better than visiting a local pumpkin patch?

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a 2022 broadcast.

As the summer season draws to a close, fall preparations are beginning to take place all across south-central Pa.

There are a variety of ways to celebrate autumn, but few are as enjoyable as visiting a pumpkin patch with your loved ones.

The following list includes local pumpkin patches and orchards in our area, with many including more fall-time activities than just harvesting. (If you don't see a pumpkin patch on our list and would like it added, email us at news@fox43.com)

York County

Begins Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29, as well as Columbus Day.

Timed ticketing is utilized, and must be purchased in advance online prior to arrival.

Pick Your Own hours: Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Begins Sept. 9 through Oct. 31

Pick Your Own hours: Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Lancaster County

Country Barn Market, Lancaster

Begins Sept. 9 through Oct. 29

Pick Your Own hours: Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.



Stoltzfus Pumpkins, Manheim

Begins Labor Day through Thanksgiving

Pick Your Own hours: Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Lebanon County

Begins Sept. 8 through mid-November, as long as supplies last.

Pick Your Own hours: Monday - Thursday: By appointment only Friday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Begins mid-September through early Nov.

Pick Your Own hours: Monday - Thursday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Cumberland County

Punkin Point Farm, Carlisle

Begins Labor Day through Thanksgiving

Pick Your Own hours: Monday - Sunday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m



Oak Grove Farms, Mechanicsburg

Begins mid- September through November

Pick Your Own hours: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Franklin County

Country Creek Produce Farm, Chambersburg

Begins mid-Sept. through early Nov.

Pick Your Own hours: Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Adams County

Fields of Adventure, Aspers

Begins Sept. 9 through Nov. 4

Pick Your Own hours in Sept.: Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Pick Your Own hours in Oct. - Nov.: Friday: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Columbus Day: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Dauphin County

Begins the Friday after Labor Day through Oct. 31

Pick Your Own hours: Monday - Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Perry County

Begins Sept. 9 - Nov. 4

Pick Your Own hours: Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday: Available for reservations and groups



Mifflin County