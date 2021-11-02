Valentine's Day 2021 deals and offers

There are several food and restaurant deals available throughout the Central Pennsylvania area!

Valentine's Day is this weekend, and with the pandemic continuing on, we're all going to have to get a little more creative this year.

Luckily, several restaurants and companies are offering deals to help make sure you make the big day special.

You can check out our full list below:

Baskin-Robbins: The ice cream chain is currently taking orders for their Valentine's Cakes. Visit the Baskin-Robbins Cakes website.

Bertucci's: Customers can come and enjoy a Valentine's Day dinner for two from February 12-14. The meal includes two starters, two entrees, and a dessert to share. A large cheese pizza can be added for $10.

Bonefish Grill: The restaurant chain is offering several specials available through Feb. 15. To learn more, visit Bonefish Valentines Menu.

Carrabba's: The Italian grill is offering a four-course Valentine's Day dinner for two for $50. To learn more and view the menu, visit their Valentine's Day page on their website.

Chick-fila-A: Their infamous heart-shaped chicken trays are available for purchase. Prices vary by location.

Chili's: The Grand Romance Margarita is available for just $5 through the month of February.

Dunkin': The doughnut shop has several limited-time Valentine's Day menu items available for purchase: the Heart-Shaped Donut, the Brownie Batter Donut, Cupid’s Choice Donut, and Pink Velvet Macchiato.

Famous Dave's: The Feast for 2 meal is available Feb. 12-14 and is around $40 depending on the location. Use promo code ROSES21 at checkout for a free dessert.

Joe's Crab Shack: The chain has a four-course Valentine’s dinner for two for $79.99 on February 12-14. The meal includes a choice of shrimp or stuffed mushroom, a Steampot for Two, a dessert and more. To view the full menu, visit their website.

Krispy Kreme: Their infamous Valentine's Day doughnuts are available through Feb. 14.

Macaroni Grill: The restaurant has a $45 Valentine’s dinner special that runs through Feb. 14. Visit their website to make reservations.

McDonald's: If you order $20 or more for McDelivery on Uber Eats, you get free delivery through Feb 14.

The Melting Pot: There are several deals available all this week. Deals vary by location. Visit their website to learn more.

Mrs. Fields: Cookie cakes, chocolate bouquets, and more are available for purchase. To order, visit the Mrs. Fields Home Page.

Olive Garden: The restaurant chain is offering a Valentine’s Dinner for 2 for $35.99 available for pickup from Feb. 12-14.

Omaha Steaks: Customers can get up to 50% off during the Omaha Steaks Valentine’s sale on now. To order, visit their website.

Outback: Patrons can enjoy a four course Valentine's dinner for two through Feb. 14. Prices vary by location.

Panda Express: You can send your loved ones a coupon for an order of free spring rolls through the Chinese food chain's website.

Papa John's: Their infamous heart-shaped pizzas are available to order for just $11.99.

PF Chang's: The chain has a Valentine’s Dinner for $50 per person available through Feb. 15.

Red Robin: Royalty Members get 50% off a Gourmet Burger when they purchase another entree with a deal valid through Feb 14.

Red Lobster: Join Red Lobster Rewards today and get 15% off a purchase of $39.99 or more from 1-800-Flowers.com and also get a coupon for a free Maine Lobster Tail. The deal runs through Feb. 13.

Ruth's Chris: The steakhouse chain has a Surf ‘n Turf Valentine's menu starting at $54.95. The deal runs through Feb. 14.

Waffle House: The breakfast chain is now taking reservations for their 13th annual Valentine’s Dinner. To make a reservation, visit the chain's website.

Whole Foods: The grocery chain has several Valentine's Day ideas and recipes available on their website.